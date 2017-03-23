Briana Moriarty Throws Her Hat in the Ring for Utica School Board
A new candidate has emerged for one of the two open positions on the Utica School Board. Briana Moriarty is a lifelong resident of the City of Utica and has a Master's degree in Education.
