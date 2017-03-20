Advocates: Pull The Plug On American Health Care Act
That was the message as health care providers, disability advocates and community activists gathered at the Resource Center for Independent Living in Utica. They're urging Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to oppose the ACHA.and advocate for a plan that would not hurt thousands of New Yorkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
