Advocates: Pull The Plug On American ...

Advocates: Pull The Plug On American Health Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

That was the message as health care providers, disability advocates and community activists gathered at the Resource Center for Independent Living in Utica. They're urging Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to oppose the ACHA.and advocate for a plan that would not hurt thousands of New Yorkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The BBB Needs to Check Out Team Fit 9 min All True 4
trump just can't stop 18 min Trump Has Set US ... 4
Water bill going monthly 24 min not monthly 10
why WELFARE ]\[lggers STALK FAMOUS EDUCATED MALES 24 min Itch 43
Trump's Approval Rating Dips 27 min Trump Wins Bigly 6
Wheres Riggies IP (Aug '14) 28 min Too Funny 45
News Utica Mayor Applauds Support in Aftermath of Hi... 31 min Too Funny 1
Another shady Utica Comets Audit? 5 hr Phony Audit Story 338
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 5 hr Phony Audit Story 270
Utica Comet's Esche almost arrested 4 slapping ... 8 hr Pathetic Little One 26
New hartford is the new east utica 13 hr Faketown 89
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC