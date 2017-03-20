20-below wind chills possible for par...

20-below wind chills possible for parts of Upstate NY; advisory issued

Friday Mar 10

Wind chills could drop to 20 below zero Saturday morning in parts of Upstate New York, the National Weather Service said. The weather service issued wind chill advisory for much of Central New York, the Adirondacks and the North County.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Oneida County was issued at March 13 at 2:59PM EDT

Utica, NY

