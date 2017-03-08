2 charged with animal cruelty after Cny Spca says woman lied, hid 30 cats from investigators
Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after Central New York SPCA investigators said they removed 30 cats from one of their apartments in Utica Monday.
Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after Central New York SPCA investigators said they removed 30 cats from one of their apartments in Utica Monday. John Duby, SPCA cruelty investigator, said one of the women hid the 30 cats in the other woman's apartment to avoid detection by investigators.
#1 17 hrs ago
Typical.
#2 17 hrs ago
No what's typical is apes, they love to abuse animals, the helpless, handicapped people.
Still waiting PUNK, why do you avoid posting what you can do ion life besides mom ?
WHY FAILURE WHY ?
