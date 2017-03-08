There are on the The Post-Standard story from 17 hrs ago, titled 2 charged with animal cruelty after Cny Spca says woman lied, hid 30 cats from investigators. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after Central New York SPCA investigators said they removed 30 cats from one of their apartments in Utica Monday. John Duby, SPCA cruelty investigator, said one of the women hid the 30 cats in the other woman's apartment to avoid detection by investigators.

