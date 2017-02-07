Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide at Humphrey Gardens in Utica
She was discovered late Monday afternoon and according to police it appears to be a homicide. The Utica OD reports that the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Initially, the call went through dispatch as a stabbing, but police are not releasing the cause of death or the identity of the victim at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Keeler ?
|27 min
|Brazil Waxjob
|36
|Where to Move in NYS?
|48 min
|Joey
|5
|Why Do Liberals Want to Deny School Vouchers to...
|55 min
|Usuck
|12
|Anti Trump are mentally disturbed
|1 hr
|Sorry
|1
|Lady Gaga Objectifies Women
|1 hr
|Debbie
|11
|Does mega mark flagg have a girlfriend (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|men
|15
|re MY OBSESSION WITH /\|lGGERS LOVE THEM NOW
|2 hr
|Uncle Tom
|26
|Ocean blues hurting all restsurants
|3 hr
|StinkJimRashyDave
|27
|Shutting Off Gaga at HalfTime
|5 hr
|LMB
|29
|NU Stabbing?
|8 hr
|Goodbye Shootica
|5
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC