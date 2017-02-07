Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide...

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide at Humphrey Gardens in Utica

She was discovered late Monday afternoon and according to police it appears to be a homicide. The Utica OD reports that the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Initially, the call went through dispatch as a stabbing, but police are not releasing the cause of death or the identity of the victim at this time.

