Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive
There are 24 comments on the News Max story from Friday Feb 3, titled Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive. In it, News Max reports that:
At the very least, my aim is to cut through ideology and interpret facts on the ground in a sensible way. But I am having a very difficult time with President Donald Trump's executive orders placing a hold on Syrian refugees and travelers from seven targeted countries.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.
#1 Friday Feb 3
Wrongo Rheindeer
First it is a "Terror Ban" and not a Muslim ban. Muslims from other countries than the 7 targeted are allowed to visit.
The immigrants you described were all LEGALLY brought into this country, not ILLEGALLY allowed to sneak in.
Question: would you rent an apartment to someone without any identification? Would you let them live in your building not knowing anything about them? Cmon stop being a hypocrite and trying to get back in the public a good graces.
This argument is so old it's stupid
#2 Friday Feb 3
Only Democrats and other useful idiots (excuse my being redundant here) would call something that doesn't ban Muslims a Muslim ban. It also doesn't ban Mormons, so it would be just as reasonable to call it a Mormon ban according to their "thinking".
More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome, now widespread among the Democrat liberal/
progressive community which, appropriately enough, uses a jackass as its party symbol.
#3 Friday Feb 3
Call it what you want drump tard,it is what it is, a muslim ban When the drump tells you to drink the purple Kool-Aid take a extra glass for yourself and your family
#4 Friday Feb 3
If it's a Muslim ban how come so many Muslims were allowed in?
#5 Friday
Have you missed the fact that the order doesn't mention the word Muslim and doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries on the planet, Indonesia and India? It does, however, apply to Methodists and Unitarians. Some Muslim ban you've got there Demotard.
#6 Friday
Please don't confuse him with facts, his mind is made up
#7 Friday
What religious extremists in the world are committing just about ALL terrorist acts? Jews, Christians, Buddists, Hindus? Could it might be muslims??????
#8 Friday
I don't think you can say Muslim anymore, Madonna blow up yo houz
#9 Friday
Ok so there's your new poll
Put that on CNN
#10 Saturday
Cry baby
#11 Saturday
Please, please, facts do not matter to demwitts. The demwitts have to drive their incorrect version of untruth to inflame the dumbed down population,
The fact that it is a ban of people from certain countries, a temporary ban at that, to help protect the citizens of the United States , does not matter. Trump wrote it.
If Obama had written it, it would have been OTAY.
#12 Saturday
who cares what it is called. We are soft!
all the protesters are white well to do people who live in a a world of sympathy!!
We need to be more unpredictable and strong willed. Let these refugees stay in their country and try and fix their own situation. if your country is so bad stop procreating, end of problem
Immigrants come here for all the wrong reasons now. When my grandparents came here it was for all the right reasons
#13 Yesterday
#14 Yesterday
#15 Yesterday
#16 Yesterday
So who are liberals importing to Utica??????????
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2013/12/04/p...
#17 Yesterday
How come obomma is still here ?
#18 Yesterday
He's gotta go
#19 5 hrs ago
People who call something that doesn't mention Muslims, that applies to everyone from the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not just Muslims, and that doesn't apply to the most populous Muslim countries, is repulsive.
#20 5 hrs ago
To correct the mess I made in my previous post ......Anyone who calls something that doesn't mention Muslims, that applies to everyone in the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not just Muslims, and that doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries a Muslim ban is repulsive.
