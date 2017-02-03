Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive

Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive

There are 24 comments on the News Max story from Friday Feb 3, titled Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive. In it, News Max reports that:

At the very least, my aim is to cut through ideology and interpret facts on the ground in a sensible way. But I am having a very difficult time with President Donald Trump's executive orders placing a hold on Syrian refugees and travelers from seven targeted countries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#1 Friday Feb 3
Wrongo Rheindeer
First it is a "Terror Ban" and not a Muslim ban. Muslims from other countries than the 7 targeted are allowed to visit.
The immigrants you described were all LEGALLY brought into this country, not ILLEGALLY allowed to sneak in.
Question: would you rent an apartment to someone without any identification? Would you let them live in your building not knowing anything about them? Cmon stop being a hypocrite and trying to get back in the public a good graces.
This argument is so old it's stupid

Judged:

10

8

8

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
A Proud Deplorable

Dallas, TX

#2 Friday Feb 3
Gotcha wrote:
Wrongo Rheindeer
First it is a "Terror Ban" and not a Muslim ban. Muslims from other countries than the 7 targeted are allowed to visit.
The immigrants you described were all LEGALLY brought into this country, not ILLEGALLY allowed to sneak in.
Question: would you rent an apartment to someone without any identification? Would you let them live in your building not knowing anything about them? Cmon stop being a hypocrite and trying to get back in the public a good graces.
This argument is so old it's stupid
Only Democrats and other useful idiots (excuse my being redundant here) would call something that doesn't ban Muslims a Muslim ban. It also doesn't ban Mormons, so it would be just as reasonable to call it a Mormon ban according to their "thinking".
More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome, now widespread among the Democrat liberal/
progressive community which, appropriately enough, uses a jackass as its party symbol.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LMB

Potsdam, NY

#3 Friday Feb 3
A Proud Deplorable wrote:
<quoted text>Only Democrats and other useful idiots (excuse my being redundant here) would call something that doesn't ban Muslims a Muslim ban. It also doesn't ban Mormons, so it would be just as reasonable to call it a Mormon ban according to their "thinking".
More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome, now widespread among the Democrat liberal/
progressive community which, appropriately enough, uses a jackass as its party symbol.
Call it what you want drump tard,it is what it is, a muslim ban When the drump tells you to drink the purple Kool-Aid take a extra glass for yourself and your family

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#4 Friday Feb 3
LMB wrote:
<quoted text>Call it what you want drump tard,it is what it is, a muslim ban When the drump tells you to drink the purple Kool-Aid take a extra glass for yourself and your family
If it's a Muslim ban how come so many Muslims were allowed in?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ban Demotards

Orlando, FL

#5 Friday
LMB wrote:
<quoted text>

Call it what you want drump tard,it is what it is, a muslim ban When the drump tells you to drink the purple Kool-Aid take a extra glass for yourself and your family
Have you missed the fact that the order doesn't mention the word Muslim and doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries on the planet, Indonesia and India? It does, however, apply to Methodists and Unitarians. Some Muslim ban you've got there Demotard.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#6 Friday
Ban Demotards wrote:
<quoted text>Have you missed the fact that the order doesn't mention the word Muslim and doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries on the planet, Indonesia and India? It does, however, apply to Methodists and Unitarians. Some Muslim ban you've got there Demotard.
Please don't confuse him with facts, his mind is made up

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kaz

Syracuse, NY

#7 Friday
What religious extremists in the world are committing just about ALL terrorist acts? Jews, Christians, Buddists, Hindus? Could it might be muslims??????

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#8 Friday
kaz wrote:
What religious extremists in the world are committing just about ALL terrorist acts? Jews, Christians, Buddists, Hindus? Could it might be muslims??????
I don't think you can say Muslim anymore, Madonna blow up yo houz

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#9 Friday
Ok so there's your new poll
Put that on CNN

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trumpie

New Paltz, NY

#10 Saturday
LMB wrote:
<quoted text>

Call it what you want drump tard,it is what it is, a muslim ban When the drump tells you to drink the purple Kool-Aid take a extra glass for yourself and your family
Cry baby

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#11 Saturday
Ban Demotards wrote:
<quoted text> Have you missed the fact that the order doesn't mention the word Muslim and doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries on the planet, Indonesia and India? It does, however, apply to Methodists and Unitarians. Some Muslim ban you've got there Demotard.
Please, please, facts do not matter to demwitts. The demwitts have to drive their incorrect version of untruth to inflame the dumbed down population,
The fact that it is a ban of people from certain countries, a temporary ban at that, to help protect the citizens of the United States , does not matter. Trump wrote it.

If Obama had written it, it would have been OTAY.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LOL

New Hartford, NY

#12 Saturday
who cares what it is called. We are soft!
all the protesters are white well to do people who live in a a world of sympathy!!
We need to be more unpredictable and strong willed. Let these refugees stay in their country and try and fix their own situation. if your country is so bad stop procreating, end of problem
Immigrants come here for all the wrong reasons now. When my grandparents came here it was for all the right reasons

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zero

Tully, NY

#13 Yesterday
http://www.smh.com.au/world/islamic-state-mil...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zero

Tully, NY

#14 Yesterday
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/patrick-g...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zero

Tully, NY

#15 Yesterday
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/patrick-g...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zero

Tully, NY

#16 Yesterday
So who are liberals importing to Utica??????????

https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2013/12/04/p...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muzzlem

Albany, NY

#17 Yesterday
Gotcha wrote:
<quoted text>
If it's a Muslim ban how come so many Muslims were allowed in?
How come obomma is still here ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gotcha

Utica, NY

#18 Yesterday
Muzzlem wrote:
<quoted text>How come obomma is still here ?
He's gotta go

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
U R Mischaracteriizi ng It

Providence, UT

#19 5 hrs ago
People who call something that doesn't mention Muslims, that applies to everyone from the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not just Muslims, and that doesn't apply to the most populous Muslim countries, is repulsive.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
U R Mischaracteriizi ng It

Providence, UT

#20 5 hrs ago
To correct the mess I made in my previous post ......Anyone who calls something that doesn't mention Muslims, that applies to everyone in the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not just Muslims, and that doesn't apply to the two most populous Muslim countries a Muslim ban is repulsive.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ocean blues hurting all restsurants 3 min Natalie 11
Where to Move in NYS? 13 min Thoughts 1
art levy passed away today utica obituary 23 min Gotcha 2
So.....what's next for NANO? 27 min Deerfield 7
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 32 min Hrd2_Hndl 861
Shutting Off Gaga at HalfTime 38 min Marine 12
awwww, poor refugee center drying up 44 min Stop the hate 58
Mark Mega Flagg 11 hr Helluva night babyyy 22
Utica PD 14 hr Cam 80
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC