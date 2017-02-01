Utica Police Looking for Bogus Bill P...

Utica Police Looking for Bogus Bill Passer

Utica Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Green Onion in South Utica. More specifically the man in question is the man wearing the Yankees jacket.

