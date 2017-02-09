Utica-born singer Joseph Michael poised to make his mark on Los Angeles metal scene
Joseph Michael Furney was born and raised in Utica, and played several rock shows in Syracuse, before moving to Los Angeles. He now is the lead singer for the metal band Witherfall.
