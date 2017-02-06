Travis Wall and Break the Floor Productions Announce After the Curtain

Travis Wall and BREAK THE FLOOR PRODUCTIONS are pleased to announce additional dates in the 2017 national tour of the new show by America's hottest Dance Company , Travis Wall 's SHAPING SOUND. After The Curtain will begin touring March 1st in Utica, New York and play eighteen cities and then will resume in June with thirteen additional cities on the tour.

