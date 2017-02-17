SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again

SUNY Polytechnic Institute President and CEO Alain Kaloyeros during a tour of the vacant waterfront lot where the Rensselaer High School once stood Thursday May 7, 2015 in Rensselaer, NY. less SUNY Polytechnic Institute President and CEO Alain Kaloyeros during a tour of the vacant waterfront lot where the Rensselaer High School once stood Thursday May 7, 2015 in Rensselaer, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.