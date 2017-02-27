Shaping Sound: Dance Superstars At The Stanley
Travis Wall, Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Forance and Kyle Robinson will be taking the stage at The Stanley for an exciting fusion of modern dance Wednesday night . Their dance company Shaping Sound has been holding "tech rehearsals" at the Utica theater to fine tune their latest performance "Shaping Sound: After The Curtain".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
