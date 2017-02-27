Shaping Sound: Dance Superstars At Th...

Shaping Sound: Dance Superstars At The Stanley

19 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

Travis Wall, Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Forance and Kyle Robinson will be taking the stage at The Stanley for an exciting fusion of modern dance Wednesday night . Their dance company Shaping Sound has been holding "tech rehearsals" at the Utica theater to fine tune their latest performance "Shaping Sound: After The Curtain".

