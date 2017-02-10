Second person charged in deadly Upsta...

Second person charged in deadly Upstate home invasion

There are 2 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Friday Feb 10, titled Second person charged in deadly Upstate home invasion. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

A second person has been charged in the December 2016 deadly home invasion incident in Ilion in Herkimer County in which an armed intruder was shot by the homeowner.l. Schwanika R. Patterson, 26, of 619 Tracy Street in Utica is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both felonies. Ilion police had announced another suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
More

Utica, NY

#1 Friday Feb 10
Tell us more
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kami

Utica, NY

#2 Friday Feb 10
She be hangin' at marys house o style on culver ave
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Average penis size 47 min tonto 11
Powerhose Gym 52 min x-member 4
Done Wasting Time With Utica Topix 1 hr Lemonjello Cumberban 50
upd and city getting sued again 1 hr Dan 30
Weird People from Frankfort NY (Mar '16) 2 hr All 30
Utica fire dept equipment 2 hr Contractor 16
My X is Gay 3 hr Bartender 11
Randall Must Go 4 hr Danny 21
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 20 hr Happy Gilmore Vil... 870
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Oneida County was issued at February 12 at 3:00PM EST

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC