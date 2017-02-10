Second person charged in deadly Upstate home invasion
There are 2 comments on the The Post-Standard story from Friday Feb 10, titled Second person charged in deadly Upstate home invasion. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
A second person has been charged in the December 2016 deadly home invasion incident in Ilion in Herkimer County in which an armed intruder was shot by the homeowner.l. Schwanika R. Patterson, 26, of 619 Tracy Street in Utica is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both felonies. Ilion police had announced another suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday.
#1 Friday Feb 10
Tell us more
#2 Friday Feb 10
She be hangin' at marys house o style on culver ave
