Rep. Claudia Tenney reverses decision, agrees to town hall meeting
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has reversed her decision against holding an in-person town hall meeting after mounting protests this week from constituents who want a public meeting. Tenney, R-New Hartford, has not yet decided when and where to hold the meeting in the 22nd Congressional District , her spokeswoman said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuomo ignores Utica after Nanofailure
|3 min
|MORE APE
|2
|Swiss Cheese Kristin Palumbo Wont Be Using Chil...
|8 min
|agree
|7
|trump is a dreamer
|8 min
|youradickhead
|23
|Program change WUTQ ???
|9 min
|Bob
|3
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|11 min
|dada
|6
|Nick Passalacqua Esq
|26 min
|Perry Mason Esq
|8
|Schoolhouse apartments, whitesboro
|35 min
|Really
|2
|Tenney
|48 min
|Election results
|56
|notre dame whitesboro game
|56 min
|chad
|55
|How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|J PUNK SEEMANN
|139
|
|The U P D cover-up
|1 hr
|J PUNK SEEMANN
|58
|teddy talerico good hes dead
|5 hr
|UPD COWARD CIRCUS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC