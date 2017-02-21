Rep. Claudia Tenney reverses decision...

Rep. Claudia Tenney reverses decision, agrees to town hall meeting

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has reversed her decision against holding an in-person town hall meeting after mounting protests this week from constituents who want a public meeting. Tenney, R-New Hartford, has not yet decided when and where to hold the meeting in the 22nd Congressional District , her spokeswoman said today.

