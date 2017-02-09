Purcell Interest in Whitesboro Street Property Depends on Nano
Purcell Realty has reached out to the City of Utica with a renewed interested in the Whitesboro Street property behind the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The only condition is the forward progress of NANO Utica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
|
