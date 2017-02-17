Producer of Hidden Figures says the future of the film tax credit is shaky
Before last year's #OscarsSoWhite backlash over the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, veteran movie producer Donna Gigliotti, a New Yorker, was in the midst of making Hidden Figures . The historical drama tells the story of three little-known African-American women who played key roles during NASA's early efforts to put an American in space.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name shitty COPS
|4 min
|Tumbleweeds
|7
|STOP CALLING a AMBULANCE
|13 min
|ECNALUBMA
|4
|New tint law
|50 min
|Red lights n sirens
|5
|Communist/Progessive Plan for UTICA, NY
|51 min
|Not Buying It
|11
|David Elefante and buddy knocked the F out
|1 hr
|M Clare
|3
|UPD Super Bowl
|1 hr
|StinkyJimAgenda
|46
|How many "Nano Factories" in Utica? (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Yes
|416
|Claudia chickens out
|4 hr
|Usna
|11
|Cops Speeding
|9 hr
|Officer Chicken R...
|16
|john brooks is a nazirite
|13 hr
|Kiss mine Nazirite
|30
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Ashley
|873
