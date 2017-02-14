Not Your Typical Valentine: Political Messages Sent to Congresswoman
"We're here today because we're asking Congresswoman Tenney to have a heart," said John Furman, president of the Central New York Citizens in Action group. Through valentines, citizens of the 22nd Congressional District are asking Congresswoman Claudia Tenney not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a plan in place.
