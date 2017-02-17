New Hartford Police Arrest Utica Man Follow Long Investigation
After a little less than 4 years, the New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at the Applewood Community. 26-year-old Richard P. Lee III of Utica is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing over $3,000 worth of property back in April of 2013.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheaters
|4 min
|clark kent
|2
|David Elefante and buddy knocked the F out
|14 min
|I was there
|6
|Trump Stands for Family
|19 min
|Red White Blue
|13
|George Flange
|49 min
|max
|27
|hairy bush or shaved bush?
|1 hr
|Pimp
|23
|Little Larry loudmouth Tanoury where has he been (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|St Louis
|7
|Utica Cop Block
|1 hr
|Tazzamania
|4
|why are trumpsters all failures
|2 hr
|Fake Statements
|43
|Cops Speeding
|2 hr
|MrMartinKing
|21
|Claudia chickens out
|2 hr
|MrMartinKing
|12
|
|Name shitty COPS
|4 hr
|PainKiller
|8
|How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Mike Jame
|117
