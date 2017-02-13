Multiple Snow Emergencies In Effect A...

Multiple Snow Emergencies In Effect Across Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has declared a snow emergency for all of Oneida County until conditions improve Monday morning. Unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best flower shop 9 min Happy every year 4
Wktv morning news 26 min My 2 Cents 17
News Channel 2: Where the News Comes on your Face! 36 min Stephen Douglas 17
upd and city getting sued again 1 hr Off the copdick 69
Done Wasting Time With Utica Topix 1 hr really 56
bill keeler dumbest radio host in america (Nov '13) 1 hr Nancy Pelosi 35
NEGRO ARRESTED: Jihad Muhammed of UTICA Buste... 1 hr tech tent 8
Attention All Law Enforcement 3 hr Chimpzilla 12
Utica fire dept equipment 4 hr Cock gobbler 26
New York Sash. just stop... 5 hr Shrimps on me 13
Randall Must Go 6 hr Classy dude 24
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC