Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers to Offer $5,000 Reward for Information on Homicide

16 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on a homicide that occured in Utica last week. Theodore Talerico, 54, was shot and killed last week.

Utica, NY

