Medical marijuana business coming to Utica
Bloomfield Industries, one of the state's five medical marijuana license holders, was growing marijuana and making medical products in Queens. The California-based MedMen, a marijuana management and investment firm, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Bloomfield.
