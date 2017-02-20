Medical marijuana business coming to ...

Medical marijuana business coming to Utica

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

Bloomfield Industries, one of the state's five medical marijuana license holders, was growing marijuana and making medical products in Queens. The California-based MedMen, a marijuana management and investment firm, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Bloomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Keeler ? 12 min Shrimp Scampi 22
saturday night live getting nasty and cruddy 19 min Boo hoo 3
Ocean blues hurting all restsurants 55 min StinkyJim 21
Let's remember 'ol East Utica" in the 50"s, 60"... (Feb '11) 1 hr not forgotten 122
Angry Protesters 2 hr Annoyed 3
Weird People from Frankfort NY (Mar '16) 2 hr Whoa Betsy 24
Bill Reed Masonry (Jul '09) 2 hr MikeP 4
Shutting Off Gaga at HalfTime 4 hr Dear moron 26
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 4 hr seriously messed up 863
Utica Cougars 4 hr Bagel dan 27
Mark Mega Flagg 8 hr Melvin 25
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC