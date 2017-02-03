In New York refugee haven, new anxiet...

In New York refugee haven, new anxiety in age of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Tribune

Around Utica, it's not unusual to see tables full of Bosnians sipping strong coffee in cafes, Muslim women in hijabs shopping at grocery stores and Somalis raised in equatorial heat heading to work in the blowing snow. An influx of thousands of refugees from around the world over the past few decades is credited with injecting new energy and optimism into this faded post-industrial city of 62,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the Yahnundasis a good place? (Feb '11) 15 min Toothache 68
Who to blame for pathetic CNY economic collapse? 20 min Tumbleweeds 23
basketball 27 min karen 2
Kayleigh Jasewicz 58 min Mohawk PD 4
Amber Guggi 1 hr Chester 3
Utica Cougars 1 hr Double J 25
Tired of winning yet? 1 hr FUAC 15
Utica PD 2 hr Grimy 55
Mark Mega Flagg 6 hr he is being watched 11
awwww, poor refugee center drying up 6 hr shut it down 47
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 14 hr toot toot 856
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC