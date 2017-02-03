In New York refugee haven, new anxiety in age of Trump
In this Jan. 31, 2017 photo, Kyle Carabajal of Sacramento, Calif., left, and Jeremy Ward of Steuben, N.Y., both American citizens enter the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees for an appointment seeking help with paperwork to enable Ward's fiancee to travel from Philippines to the United States in Utica, N.Y. The upstate New York city, that has gained new life from refugees, is looking at a sharp decrease in arrivals under President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees and travel from Muslim countries.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You were lied to about "UTICA NANO FAIL"!
|7 min
|Tums
|8
|UticaÂ’s next Mayor? (Sep '07)
|10 min
|Fact
|17
|Who's gonna win Superbowl?
|36 min
|Gotcha
|8
|Call It What It Is and Insist That the Media Do...
|1 hr
|A Proud Deplorable
|1
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|myoung2100
|860
|Cuomo loves immigrants more
|1 hr
|A Proud Deplorable
|8
|fast trac north Genesee
|1 hr
|Breakfast
|3
|awwww, poor refugee center drying up
|2 hr
|Gotcha
|57
|Mark Mega Flagg
|5 hr
|Helluva night babyyy
|22
|Utica PD
|7 hr
|Cam
|80
|
