If You're Worried About a Roundabout ...

If You're Worried About a Roundabout in Utica You Have to See This Video

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

There's a lot of complaining right now about the new construction project at the intersection of John and Oriskany in Utica where a proposed roundabout is scheduled to begin construction in 2018. Currently, there are two very successful roundabouts in the area: Utica's Oneida Square and Griffiss Park in Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
awwww, poor refugee center drying up 15 min stop the hate 59
Weird People from Frankfort NY (Mar '16) 18 min Piazza 25
Who is Paul Stanley 47 min Dee 5
See-ya-mann 56 min StinkyJim 8
Build The Wall Trump 1 hr STFU 6
Lady Gaga Objectifies Women 2 hr Murder 7
Why Do Liberals Want to Deny School Vouchers to... 2 hr George 3
Ocean blues hurting all restsurants 3 hr Kelly Bluebook 23
What happened to Keeler ? 10 hr Shrimp Scampi 22
Shutting Off Gaga at HalfTime 15 hr Dear moron 26
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 15 hr seriously messed up 863
Utica Cougars 15 hr Bagel dan 27
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC