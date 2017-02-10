Heart of Winter Snowmobile Ride to Benefit AHA
WIBX 950 is happy to announce the second annual Heart of Winter Snowmobile Ride to benefit the American Heart Association. The ride will start at 10 am on Friday, February 24th at the Holland Patent Legion parking lot.
