From New Haven To Turkey, With Layers

As she mourned her adopted country's turn away from a world humanitarian crisis, Vietnamese refugee Trinh Truony found a reason to maintain hope - with the help of eight stuffed suitcases from New Haven. She and her classmate Hacibey Catalbasoglu delivered 200 winter coats, plus sweaters and boots, to Syrians living in a Turkish refugee camp after fleeing their country's civil war.

