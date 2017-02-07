From New Haven To Turkey, With Layers
As she mourned her adopted country's turn away from a world humanitarian crisis, Vietnamese refugee Trinh Truony found a reason to maintain hope - with the help of eight stuffed suitcases from New Haven. She and her classmate Hacibey Catalbasoglu delivered 200 winter coats, plus sweaters and boots, to Syrians living in a Turkish refugee camp after fleeing their country's civil war.
