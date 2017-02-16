Discarded Puppy Rescued From Deadly Fate
"If it wasn't for these people getting involved when they heard this dog out screaming in a dumpster, we wouldn't have the happy ending that we do today," said Bill Pulaski, an animal cruelty investigator. Oscar, as he's been affectionately named, was found by Utica residents Christopher Thorton and his daughter.
