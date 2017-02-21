Deputies: Registered sex offender sex...

Deputies: Registered sex offender sexually abused 7-year-old in Utica

A Utica man, who Oneida County deputies said is a level two sex offender, has been charged with sexually abusing a seven-year-old child in Utica. Jerry Lee Miller, 36, of Utica is charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.

