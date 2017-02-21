Could We Break February's High Temperature Record?
It may be easily within reach this week if some of the high temperature forecasts are accurate. The weather.com site is calling for a high of 64 degrees in Utica for Thursday, which would tie the all time high for the city in the month of February.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Covergirl Makeup
|7 min
|Jerk
|5
|Places for tomato pie?
|12 min
|TomatoPie
|1
|name AFRICAN SPACE SHUTTLE AN MOON LANDING
|17 min
|LMFAO
|19
|The U P D cover-up
|19 min
|GUTLESS CIRCUS
|36
|marcy correctional prisoners use ancestry site ...
|24 min
|Sheriff Lobo
|1
|George Flange
|26 min
|Escobar on display
|31
|notre dame whitesboro game
|27 min
|Jim jones
|35
|teddy talerico good hes dead
|1 hr
|friend of
|4
|Mega Nomics Q and A.
|3 hr
|CLUELESS
|7
|john brooks is a nazirite
|4 hr
|Hey Snowflake
|45
|
