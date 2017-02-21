Could We Break February's High Temper...

Could We Break February's High Temperature Record?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Lite 98.7

It may be easily within reach this week if some of the high temperature forecasts are accurate. The weather.com site is calling for a high of 64 degrees in Utica for Thursday, which would tie the all time high for the city in the month of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Covergirl Makeup 7 min Jerk 5
Places for tomato pie? 12 min TomatoPie 1
name AFRICAN SPACE SHUTTLE AN MOON LANDING 17 min LMFAO 19
The U P D cover-up 19 min GUTLESS CIRCUS 36
marcy correctional prisoners use ancestry site ... 24 min Sheriff Lobo 1
George Flange 26 min Escobar on display 31
notre dame whitesboro game 27 min Jim jones 35
teddy talerico good hes dead 1 hr friend of 4
Mega Nomics Q and A. 3 hr CLUELESS 7
john brooks is a nazirite 4 hr Hey Snowflake 45
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC