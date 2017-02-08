Bruce and Deborah Leonard Sentenced t...

Bruce and Deborah Leonard Sentenced to Prison for Sons' Beating

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

Bruce and Deborah Leonard, who participated in a beating of their two sons by church members that killed one son and severely injured another, have been sentenced to time in prison for their actions. The Leonards and other church members beat the teens during a counseling session after they were accused of molesting the children of several church members and said to leaders that they wanted to leave the church, which some former members have said was a cult, according to People magazine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randall Must Go 2 min keep opinions to ... 10
crooked liberal lawyers 6 min Truth 2
Getting change at BANKS??? (Aug '11) 9 min Russell 60
Old Utica Psychiatric Center buildings? (Jul '10) 12 min Please 111
DPW Dave Short 33 min BLACK MOLD 11
Democrat Hyperbole 38 min dummypants 3
News Why Trump's Muslim Ban is Repulsive 46 min vern 36
Done Wasting Time With Utica Topix 1 hr Voila 33
Ocean blues hurting all restsurants 2 hr Never ever going ... 30
the Gravy Train has come to a halt 11 hr Quality Uticans 22
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) Thu Joselito 865
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC