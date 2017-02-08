Bruce and Deborah Leonard Sentenced to Prison for Sons' Beating

Bruce and Deborah Leonard, who participated in a beating of their two sons by church members that killed one son and severely injured another, have been sentenced to time in prison for their actions. The Leonards and other church members beat the teens during a counseling session after they were accused of molesting the children of several church members and said to leaders that they wanted to leave the church, which some former members have said was a cult, according to People magazine .

