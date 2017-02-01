Broadway Utica Takes Part in National Wear Red Day
Broadway Utica is joining in on the "Go Red for Women" movement, with a special deal they'll be offering Friday for National Wear Red Day. Not only has Broadway Utica been added to the number of businesses and organizations in Central New York that will be glowing red and encouraging their staff to wear red on National Wear Red Day tomorrow , but they're also commending others who do the same with a special discount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which local businesses use bait and switch tact...
|19 min
|Stones Rock
|17
|Buffalo Head For Sale Again
|1 hr
|Just Sayin
|3
|Utica Has Some Weird Stuff Going On.
|1 hr
|LMAO
|2
|Y Tom Lindsy'y get murdered
|2 hr
|Walt
|6
|Utica PD
|2 hr
|crooked hillary
|45
|My Drive Through Utica
|3 hr
|Fat Tony Salerno
|6
|Utica Cougars
|3 hr
|True Dat Fat
|17
|awwww, poor refugee center drying up
|4 hr
|Gotcha
|30
|How many "Nano Factories" in Utica? (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Wow
|401
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Tax Pro
|855
|
|Utica's OCEAN BLUE restaurant FAILING BAD alrea...
|21 hr
|StinkyJim
|45
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC