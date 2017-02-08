Arrest Made in Connection to December...

Arrest Made in Connection to December Ilion Home Invasion

An arrest has been made in connection to a December 7th, 2016 home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of an armed intruder. Following a two-month long investigation the Village of Ilion Police Department has arrested 42-year-old James Pugliese Jr. of Utica.

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Oneida County was issued at February 08 at 9:21PM EST

