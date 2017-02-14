Are Subway Locations In CNY Giving Out Free Subs On Valentine's Day

Have you seen the news trending on Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram that Subway is giving out free subs on Valentine's Day ? Is this promotion taking place here in Central New York, New York, or even the United States? No, this promotion is happening in the United Kingdom and not the United States. Many are sharing the news of the promotion not realizing this deal is a no go here in Utica, New York, or even the U.S. In the United Kingdom, Subway locations are celebrating Customer Appreciation Day on Valentine's Day .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.