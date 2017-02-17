APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy
In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, Stephen DeProspero, right, stands alongside attorney Frank Policelli in Oneida County Court in Utica, N.Y., as he is arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a young child. New York state is paying $3 million to the family of a developmentally disabled boy who DeProspero repeatedly molested when he was a staffer at a state-run group home where the boy was a resident.
