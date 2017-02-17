APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to fam...

APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, Stephen DeProspero, right, stands alongside attorney Frank Policelli in Oneida County Court in Utica, N.Y., as he is arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a young child. New York state is paying $3 million to the family of a developmentally disabled boy who DeProspero repeatedly molested when he was a staffer at a state-run group home where the boy was a resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utica Police investigate homicide on Kirkland A... 6 min Lights Out Shootica 1
Utica Negro Population Future 10 min Lights Out Shootica 3
SNAP ANOTHER HOMICIDE in UTICA 22 min UnAttended 6
where can a lady find a good mechanic 23 min Tyrome 4
The U P D cover-up 38 min Uticas finest 22
mark mega nomics flagg 1 hr Mega Love 15
why are trumpsters all failures 1 hr Trump is gangsta 54
Claudia chickens out 1 hr Reality 23
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 2 hr Save your money 874
Cops Speeding 4 hr Yeah Right 29
Name shitty COPS 18 hr come on 9
How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13) 20 hr Intelligence 118
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC