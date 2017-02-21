APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy
In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, Stephen DeProspero, right, stands alongside attorney Frank Policelli in Oneida County Court in Utica, N.Y., as he is arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a young child. New York state is paying $3 million to the family of a developmentally disabled boy who DeProspero repeatedly molested when he was a staffer at a state-run group home where the boy was a resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renee Fatta's teeth are horcrux's they must be ...
|9 min
|Bob the builder
|2
|Cops Speeding
|9 min
|Behind the Counter
|36
|NAME a UTICA MARKET SELLING
|20 min
|Behind the Counter
|1
|Whitesboro/NH Sports
|30 min
|sportsnerd
|1
|SNAP ANOTHER HOMICIDE in UTICA
|37 min
|Bullets 5 Bucks each
|10
|Cheaters
|1 hr
|wealno
|6
|Little Mega Flag
|1 hr
|drum this dirtbag
|13
|The U P D cover-up
|5 hr
|Gutterballs
|28
|john brooks is a nazirite
|11 hr
|Donald
|37
|Claudia chickens out
|17 hr
|Trump 2020
|24
|
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Save your money
|874
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC