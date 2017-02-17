APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to fam...

APNewsBreak: New York pays $3M to family of molested boy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, Stephen DeProspero, right, stands alongside attorney Frank Policelli in Oneida County Court in Utica, N.Y., as he is arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault against a young child. New York state is paying $3 million to the family of a developmentally disabled boy who DeProspero repeatedly molested when he was a staffer at a state-run group home where the boy was a resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark mega nomics flagg 6 min drum this dirtbag 23
Little Mega Flag 7 min tPOLITIX 9
Liberal Democrats Suffering From PMS 21 min Happily Deplorable 1
where can a lady find a good mechanic 24 min Studmuffin 7
notre dame whitesboro game 28 min Keep Dreaming 6
Local college firing known Trump voters 33 min Fake News 5
why are trumpsters all failures 38 min Selena 57
Cops Speeding 3 hr Clinton Supporter 31
Claudia chickens out 4 hr Trump 2020 24
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 7 hr Save your money 874
Name shitty COPS 23 hr come on 9
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC