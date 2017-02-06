8 Things Central New Yorkers Like to ...

8 Things Central New Yorkers Like to Complain About But Shouldn't

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

Who doesn't like to complain every once in a while? Well, there are a few things that "upset" us in Central New York, that really shouldn't. 1. The Unpredictable Weather: The weather is unpredictable anywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Good Shephard 2 min Dr Dwayne 3
What happened to Keeler ? 5 min Doesnt make any c... 27
NU Stabbing? 11 min Murder 3
Help please . . . 12 min Linda 9
Juggler Classic 17 min scout 14
awwww, poor refugee center drying up 17 min Gotcha 63
Lady Gaga Objectifies Women 19 min Pete 10
Shutting Off Gaga at HalfTime 1 hr not forgotten 27
Ocean blues hurting all restsurants 1 hr GHATHO 24
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 19 hr seriously messed up 863
Utica Cougars 20 hr Bagel dan 27
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC