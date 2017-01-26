You Could Own a Uniquely Designed Utica Comets' Uniform During 'Save of the Day' Night
This Saturday, the Utica Comets will not be wearing their usual jerseys. Specially designed uniforms will be used for the game, then auctioned off afterwards for an amazing cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editor Magazine
|2 min
|Tom
|6
|Aj DeGristina
|2 min
|Jusssst Wondering
|1
|contractors get cheated by customers with scams...
|2 min
|handyman
|1
|Is Trump for real?
|12 min
|Judge
|6
|Deportation to africa
|18 min
|yobrotha
|8
|Trump orders wall to be built today
|30 min
|lmb
|6
|Contractor walked away with thousands.
|54 min
|LionKing
|27
|Best dentist in utica (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|all have HIVgger
|66
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|africa crime apes
|792
|Lmao reading Utica Topix
|1 hr
|Hi jamie
|141
|
|New WKTV anchor recruit
|2 hr
|Sad and Lonely
|17
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC