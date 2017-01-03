Utica Teen Charged In November Shooting Incident
A two-month long investigation into a shooting incident n the area of Kossuth Avenue and Mary Street in Utica has led to the arrest of a Utica teen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
