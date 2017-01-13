Utica Officials Take a Stand For 'Care, Not Chaos'
Community activists, healthcare workers and local elected officials are sounding the alarm about what's at stake if Obamacare is repealed. Utica area community leaders are calling on Congress to fix what is broken in the healthcare system, and leave in place provisions that have proven to help millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name All The 10nm Fabs in AFRICA and Address
|1 min
|where
|35
|Place Bets Shootings on MLK CHIMPOUT DAY
|3 min
|pop
|3
|African MOTHERBOARD PARTS ZERO ZERO ZERO WORKST... (Jul '16)
|4 min
|fromaho
|106
|How many "Nano Factories" in Utica? (Mar '16)
|15 min
|In the know
|256
|Why Blacks Sabatoge Their Ghettos and Identity
|18 min
|eye of newt
|9
|St.Joseph now Utica rehab facility
|21 min
|Oie
|2
|Shocking Utica Black Culture
|23 min
|raaaaaa
|2
|After sex with a black man
|40 min
|UTica
|58
|Kim Simon Murder (Feb '10)
|42 min
|UTica
|4,812
|Funeral homes now serving food and drink
|1 hr
|granma
|12
|Whitesboro Cheating Capital
|2 hr
|Reality
|13
|Utica sucks because
|4 hr
|Peter
|18
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC