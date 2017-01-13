Utica Officials Take a Stand For 'Car...

Utica Officials Take a Stand For 'Care, Not Chaos'

Community activists, healthcare workers and local elected officials are sounding the alarm about what's at stake if Obamacare is repealed. Utica area community leaders are calling on Congress to fix what is broken in the healthcare system, and leave in place provisions that have proven to help millions of Americans.

