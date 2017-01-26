Utica Gets $1 Million In Restore New ...

Utica Gets $1 Million In Restore New York Funding

Nearly $40 million has been awarded to 75 municipalities across the state through Round Four of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. The City of Utica will get $1 million for the rehabilitation of two historical buildings into mixed-use properties.

