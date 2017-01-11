There are on the The Post-Standard story from Tuesday, titled Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in 'State of the State' stunt. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi will hold a mock "State of the State" address in his home district Wednesday in hopes of luring Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "who has been ducking Utica for months now," his office wrote in a news release Brindisi and Utica-area representatives have recently intensified their criticism of the governor after Austrian chip maker AMS announced in November that it had abandoned plans to establish a manufacturing facility at the state-owned Marcy Nanocenter, a 400-acre site near Utica. The stunt will feature an empty podium, chairs and "even constituents," Brindisi said in a news release announcing his event.

