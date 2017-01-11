Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in 'State of the State' stunt
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from Tuesday, titled Utica assemblyman targets 'invisible' Cuomo in 'State of the State' stunt. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi will hold a mock "State of the State" address in his home district Wednesday in hopes of luring Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "who has been ducking Utica for months now," his office wrote in a news release Brindisi and Utica-area representatives have recently intensified their criticism of the governor after Austrian chip maker AMS announced in November that it had abandoned plans to establish a manufacturing facility at the state-owned Marcy Nanocenter, a 400-acre site near Utica. The stunt will feature an empty podium, chairs and "even constituents," Brindisi said in a news release announcing his event.
#1 7 hrs ago
Yeah, and he pretty much stayed away from the dump again today. I understand duh mayuh was seen slinking around, being ignored and handing secret notes to people. I sense Shootica's final demise is near. It's going to be an awful, ugly thing to see that will end with thousands of lives, jobs, and residences - what was left of them - permanently and totally destroyed. But, one gets what one votes for.
