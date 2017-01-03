Upstate NY Town Coldest Spot In US
There's a very small town about 45 miles north of Utica called Highmarket. The community sits northwest of Booneville on state route 48. According to a National Weather Service observer, the temperature in Highmarket, NY was 24 degrees below zero on Monday morning.
