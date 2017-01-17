Upstate Cerebral Palsy to open Lyons ...

Upstate Cerebral Palsy to open Lyons Falls residence this spring

After a couple of years worth of planning and interagency cooperation, Upstate Cerebral Palsy this spring plans to open a six-bed residence here that will employ around 15 people. “It is always exciting to see businesses opening in the village,” first-year Mayor Anne P. Huntress said.

