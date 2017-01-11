Two people injured in two-snowmobile crash in town of Webb
Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash at around 2 p.m. Saturday on Trail C7B in the Herkimer County town of Webb, a few miles from the Lewis County border. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who responded to the accident, it involved sleds driven by a 62-year old woman from Clarks Summit, Pa., and a 43-year-old woman from Pine Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary Is A Dump
|37 min
|Mayor
|10
|Who is Sarah millan?
|38 min
|Seen on fb
|45
|Bosnian men who cheat on their wives
|45 min
|Ho Ho Ho
|11
|I'm so sorry
|1 hr
|Kreashun
|1
|45 Minute
|2 hr
|Missed Tears
|1
|name obamas acomplishments
|2 hr
|Good point
|7
|40% of people on food stamp Are WHITE
|2 hr
|Fat Tony Salerno
|22
|divorced in utica
|3 hr
|sssssssssssssK
|9
|Is Trump Putin's Bitch?
|7 hr
|Bill
|88
|Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Eddie C
|244
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC