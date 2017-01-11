Two people injured in two-snowmobile ...

Two people injured in two-snowmobile crash in town of Webb

Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash at around 2 p.m. Saturday on Trail C7B in the Herkimer County town of Webb, a few miles from the Lewis County border. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who responded to the accident, it involved sleds driven by a 62-year old woman from Clarks Summit, Pa., and a 43-year-old woman from Pine Bush.

