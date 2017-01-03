Two Charged With Passing Counterfeit Money In New Hartford

New Hartford Police have charged 18-year old Ja'Lissa Furlow and 19-year old Tayshaun Dixon of Utica with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument. Police say Furlow and Dixon tried to purchase multiple Visa debit cards and asked the cashier to load $2,000 onto the cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.