Two Charged With Passing Counterfeit Money In New Hartford

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

New Hartford Police have charged 18-year old Ja'Lissa Furlow and 19-year old Tayshaun Dixon of Utica with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument. Police say Furlow and Dixon tried to purchase multiple Visa debit cards and asked the cashier to load $2,000 onto the cards.

