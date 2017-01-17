Syracuse extras needed for 'Super Fly...

Syracuse extras needed for 'Super Fly' remake, casting call set for late January

Ever had dreams of being in a movie? Stop by an open casting call in Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 28. KomfortZone ENT needs extras to appear in a club scene in the film "Priest the Lost Son." The scene will be shot in February.

