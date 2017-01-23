Snowstorm could knock out power tonight in Central NY, weather service warns
Up to a foot of wet, heavy snow could bring down power lines tonight in Central New York, the National Weather Service warned today. Weather service meteorologist Dave Nicosia held a webinar this morning with nearly 100 attendees, including state and local emergency management officials.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reina polnak
|7 min
|Yuck
|4
|Lmao reading Utica Topix
|8 min
|HELP CLOWN ATTACK
|48
|Ape uprising in Utica
|10 min
|HELP CLOWN ATTACK
|13
|Unattractive Women March
|13 min
|Me ugly mofo
|4
|Editor Magazine
|14 min
|Uh huh
|2
|March For Life 2017
|30 min
|Conservative Mom
|1
|Meet the REAL Brindisis of Utica!
|32 min
|Jim Martin Design...
|5
|ATL Windwarrior Gomez
|1 hr
|teo
|26
|New WKTV anchor recruit
|2 hr
|Frankie
|14
|Protest in front of the State Building now
|2 hr
|phantom
|66
|
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Karen
|784
