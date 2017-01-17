Six face drug charges following polic...

Six face drug charges following police raid of Ogdensburg home

Six people are facing a variety of drug charges after police raided a home at 217 Gates St. on Tuesday. Ogdensburg detectives say they executed a search warrant and discovered evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, as well as crack cocaine and prescription drugs.

Utica, NY

