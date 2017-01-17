Sheila's Sausage Bread
A local Utica N.Y. Traditional recipe. There are many ways to cook this but this is a very traditional recipe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recipezaar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|`Utica's silly pipedreams 2 years later! LOOOOL!
|1 hr
|Hole in your Pocket
|13
|Utica where all cultures eat riggies.
|2 hr
|The City of Riggies
|4
|Who is Sarah millan?
|4 hr
|Worrrd
|72
|A Utica Bachlor Party....
|4 hr
|Utica style
|1
|HOw's the "Utica Nano Space Shuttle" doing? (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Failed to launch
|178
|New Hotels in Utica - EMPTY! ALREADY SUFFERING ...
|4 hr
|TOTAL VACANCY
|103
|How many "Nano Factories" in Utica? (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|None as predicted
|271
|Boycott RedBox
|4 hr
|Pathetic Uticans
|74
|Bella Regina wins best riggies
|5 hr
|BYE HockeyFags
|27
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC