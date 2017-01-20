Rep. Claudia Tenney on Trump's refuge...

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Trump's refugee order: Hysteria isn't justified

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney says she supports President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily block U.S. entry to immigrants from seven Muslim nations and refugees from around the world, and views mass protests this weekend as an overreaction to his executive order. "I don't think the hysteria right now is justified," Tenney, R-New Hartford, told Syracuse.com, adding the order provides exceptions that will help keep families together.

