Rep. Claudia Tenney on Trump's refugee order: Hysteria isn't justified
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney says she supports President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily block U.S. entry to immigrants from seven Muslim nations and refugees from around the world, and views mass protests this weekend as an overreaction to his executive order. "I don't think the hysteria right now is justified," Tenney, R-New Hartford, told Syracuse.com, adding the order provides exceptions that will help keep families together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who to blame for pathetic CNY economic collapse?
|1 min
|Ufrica Nigboons
|10
|Utica's OCEAN BLUE restaurant FAILING BAD alrea...
|1 min
|Ufrica Nigboons2
|35
|New WKTV anchor recruit
|3 min
|Knew it!
|56
|did you see senator shumer crying
|4 min
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|jen okey
|14 min
|Proctor
|3
|Kirsten Gillibrand
|19 min
|FUAC
|1
|Avoid Key Bank
|21 min
|Kuyahoora
|6
|mega no man
|40 min
|go trash
|2
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Azrealtaylor
|851
|Louis T. Brindisi dead at 86!
|6 hr
|Its perfectly honest
|53
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC